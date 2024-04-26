Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,161 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $68.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $511,814 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

