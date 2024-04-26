Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,196 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,281.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,023. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $134.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

