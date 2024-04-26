Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,054 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,082. The company has a market cap of $87.09 million, a P/E ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 1.17. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.