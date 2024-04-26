Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th.
NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
