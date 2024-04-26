Bfsg LLC Sells 7,165 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $736.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

