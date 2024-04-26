Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 13,418 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PHINIA by 816.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

