Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $48,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Xylem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 10,296.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

