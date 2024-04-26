Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Bread Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Bread Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

BFH traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 199,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,493. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

