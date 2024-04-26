Brokers Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BKR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $551,555,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,627,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

