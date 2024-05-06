Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

NYSE AGRO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,980. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

