BTIG Research Raises LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target to $14.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LifeMD presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeMD

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. On average, analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.