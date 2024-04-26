Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$24.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.71.

TSE:ALS opened at C$21.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 0.93. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$16.11 and a 1 year high of C$22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.85 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

