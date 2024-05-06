National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 63,662 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 263.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,662 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $46,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

ROP stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $514.61. The company had a trading volume of 295,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,335. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.39 and a 200-day moving average of $534.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

