Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02), reports. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$112.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.10.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
