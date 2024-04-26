Metro (TSE:MRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91, reports. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion.

Metro Trading Up 1.0 %

MRU opened at C$70.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.61. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Metro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRU shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.86.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

