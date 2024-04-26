Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,990 shares of company stock worth $125,141. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,054,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 492.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 359,858 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 770.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 247,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.