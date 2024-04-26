Channing Global Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,605 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 134,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 50,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGS. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

