Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,827 Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGT. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARGT traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,364. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

