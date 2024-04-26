Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF makes up about 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA TAN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 429,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $74.71.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

