Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.36.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.