Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Dana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Dana Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.36. 101,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,754. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dana
About Dana
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dana
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.