Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Dana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Dana Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.36. 101,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,754. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dana will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

