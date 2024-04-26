Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $136.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.70.

TSLA traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,647,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,808,766. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $546.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

