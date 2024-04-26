Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
XOM traded down $4.46 on Friday, hitting $116.87. 11,243,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,002,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
