Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Price Target Raised to C$1.25

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dolly Varden Silver’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Performance

Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. Dolly Varden Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolly Varden Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

