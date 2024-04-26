K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.98.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$670,192.40.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
