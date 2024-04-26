DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,089,000 after purchasing an additional 37,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

