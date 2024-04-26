Dynacor Group Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Dynacor Group stock opened at C$5.06 on Friday. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of C$89.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc explores, develops, and mines minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in the district of San Pedro, Peru.

