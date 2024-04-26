Eley Financial Management Inc Has $2.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.91. 38,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,248. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $76.24 and a 1-year high of $101.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

