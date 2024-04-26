EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Reduced by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,768 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.11. 873,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

