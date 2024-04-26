Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.67.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$35.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$35.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.09.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9117965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

