FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
