FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

