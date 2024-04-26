Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

GANX opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

Featured Articles

