BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BILL by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BILL by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

