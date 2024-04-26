Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 557.0% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Greenlane Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 785,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,067. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenlane stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 12.37% of Greenlane worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

