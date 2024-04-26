Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 964 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 65,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 89,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

