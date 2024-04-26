Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in April

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

Shares of MSMGF stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

