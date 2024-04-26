Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in April

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
Shares of MSMGF stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Grid Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.