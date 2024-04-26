GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
GreenPower Motor Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of GP opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
