GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GP opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

About GreenPower Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of GreenPower Motor worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

