Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells $205,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,353. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $84.99 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Plexus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

