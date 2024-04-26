HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSTM

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.97 million, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.