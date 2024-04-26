Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.57.

Shares of CG opened at C$8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$9.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.54.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

