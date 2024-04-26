iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $102.20. 677,272 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

