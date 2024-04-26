Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 737,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 136,902 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 231,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.