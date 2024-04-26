Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 551,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 69,762 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 117,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

About Tyson Foods



Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

