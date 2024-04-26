Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.15. The stock had a trading volume of 680,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

