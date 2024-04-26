Matador Resources Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.
Shares of MTDR stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
