Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.96.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
