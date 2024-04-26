Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.96.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$52.00 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.15 and a 12-month high of C$67.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

