Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $27.60 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

