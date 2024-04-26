Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 88,940 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Rafael were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE RFL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 4,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,237. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 776.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

