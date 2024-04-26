National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$32.87 million during the quarter.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a one year low of C$5.93 and a one year high of C$7.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.