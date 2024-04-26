Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,693. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

